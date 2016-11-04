A Teenage Kate Hudson Wore This Sweater—Knitted by Goldie Hawn

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
Jane Asher
Nov 04, 2016 @ 6:15 pm

When you get a hand-knitted present from your mom or grandma, your first reaction probably isn't to don it for a trendy Instagram photo.

Well, Kate Hudson did just that: On Friday she posted a 'gram of herself wearing a sweater her mom, Goldie Hawn, knitted for her back when she was just a teenager.

The blonde beauty captioned the moment, "Going through storage I found all sorts of gems but my favorite was the sweater Mama Goldie Knit me when I was a teenager. Bringing this bad boy out again @officialgoldiehawn #FallWinterWardrobe." Too cute!

The hand-knit sweater is actually very on-trend, thanks to its oversize sleeves and multicolored yarn, which creates a distressed effect. She paired the adorable sweater with simple blue skinny jeans, classic taupe booties, and a trendy headpiece.

SHOP THE TREND:

Courtesy

Knit sweater, $65; topshop.com.

Courtesy

Skinny jeans, $170; bloomingdales.com.

Courtesy

Taupe booties, $60, originally $100; nordstrom.com.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson's Bikini Body Gives Us Major Fitspo

 

Kate, if you could let Mama Goldie know we'd love a hand-knitted sweater for the holidays, that'd be great.

