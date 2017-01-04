What's Kate Hudson's Hangover Cure? Watch Michael Kors Guess in the Glamour Games

Between Kate Hudson and Michael Kors, who knows each other better? In the latest installment of Michael Kors's "Glamour Games" (the previous two have been with Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge), that's what the celebrity-designer duo set out to discover. The two face off during three rounds of "The Faves Game," where they guess each other's favorite things, like Kors's favorite Sex and the City character or Hudson's favorite hangover cure.

Spoiler alert: It's both highly entertaining and incredibly stressful to watch (each round is timed—first is 10 seconds, second is 7 seconds, and the third is 5 seconds). Watch Hudson sing a song from her favorite music or her guess Kors's favorite historical era without any hints (telepathy!). Find out who wins The Faves Game, above.