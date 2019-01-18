Kate Hudson Admits She "Stalked" Gwyneth Paltrow as a Teen

While in real, non-famous life stalking is considered a no-no, in Kate Hudson’s experience it created the foundation for one of her longest and closest friendships.

Hudson, along with her mother Goldie Hawn and actress/Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow, took over the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to talk everything from honeymoons (with ex-husbands) to vibrator necklaces.

On the topic of how Paltrow came to know the mother-daughter duo, Gwyneth explained that her parents (Blythe Danner and the late Bruce Paltrow) knew Hawn and introduced her to the icon early on. “I used to remember seeing you when I was little and I was always so star-struck by Goldie,” she admitted.

For Gwyneth and Kate, however, their introduction was a little less traditional. Hudson told the crowd, “I didn’t really meet [Gwyneth], I just sort of stalked her.”

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty Images

At some point in the “short hair Gwyneth years,” i.e. the mid to late ‘90s, teenage Kate and bestie Sara Foster were shopping at the now defunct L.A. boutique Tracey Ross (not to be confused with Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross) when they realized the only two other people in the store were Gwyneth and Winona Ryder. Not even Lisa Frank could paint us such a vivid rendering of '90s bliss.

“I watched you go and get all the clothes. I was like what’s she getting? I clocked all the outfits. You got Katayone Adeli pants, I remember,” she told Paltrow. “Then I said ‘hey,’ and you said ‘hi’ and that was it. That was when we first met.”

“And that was the beginning of a love story,” Hawn chimed in.

Truly, it was. I mean, only the love of your life would dare publicly suggest you use cutting boards as “BDSM paddles," right?