Watch Kate Hudson Show Off Her Snapchat Skills in Bed with Ellen DeGeneres

Kate Hudson is a Snapchat pro, sharing hilarious filtered videos with her followers on the reg, but the background of her Snaps might start looking familiar after a while. “Why do you Snapchat in bed so much?” Ellen DeGeneres asked her on Thursday's episode of her talk show.

“Because it’s the only time I really have to Snapchat. Because like I’m in bed, and I have a moment, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to Snapchat for a second,’” the busy mom-of-two responded.

Hudson proceeded to give the talk show host a tutorial from bed, with custom “Ellen and Kate” filters, no less. “So here’s how I do it. Well first of all, you’ve got to get the right angle,” she explained. The duo proceeded to take laugh-out-loud filtered selfies, putting them both on Hudson’s own account as well as the Los Angeles Story.

The 37-year-old actress also sat down with the talk show host while stunning in a stunning Tadashi Shoji lace-up dress to chat about her famous family. Hudson is mom to 12-year-old Ryder and 5-year-old Bingham, who have inherited a bit of rocker dad Chris Robinson’s musical ability.

“They’re both musical. I think Bing is more of a daredevil than Ryder, although Ryder does love sports. But Bing’s like the one you’ve got to be careful with, you know? He’s already skating off ramps. He loves skateboarding,” she said.

Luckily she has a close-knit family to keep an eye on them. Hudson opened up about filming her new movie, Deepwater Horizon, with stepdad Kurt Russell. “We kind of both got it around the same time, and then we called each other. I was like, ‘Did you get the script? Do they realize that you’re my dad and I’m your daughter?’” she said.

“We read the script, and we don’t work together. We have like one little moment in the movie and then that’s it!” Hudson continued. “But it was kind of cool. I was back on set with my dad, and it reminded me of being a little kid and where I fell in love with movies, and how much time I spent on movie sets with him. There was something really beautifully wistful about being on that set with my dad.”

Aww. Watch the sweet interview above.