Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Incredible Vocals Singing "Hold On" on The Tonight Show

Unlike Kate Hudson’s character Andie Anderson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, this star can seriously sing. The 37-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night rocking a plunging printed Fendi dress and a delicate Established necklace ($1,235; establishedjewelry.com), and she busted out some serious vocals.

The stars were discussing Hudson’s first-ever concert, a Pointer Sisters show when she was six or seven, and why she recalls it so vividly. “I really remember it because it was the first time I smelled a funny odor,” she said. “I remember going like, ‘Mom, what is that smell?’ And she was like, ‘Nothing,’” Hudson laughed.

“And then my brother (Rules of Engagement star Oliver Hudson), for some reason at like 10 years old was like, ‘That’s weed,’” she joked.

After the show cut to commercial, Hudson turned the tables on Fallon. “I wanted to get into En Vogue. That was your first concert,” she told Fallon during the commercial break. “They were like my girls. I was like obsessed with them.”

The actress broke into song, busting out “Hold On,” by the girl band and showing off her impressive vocal talents.

“I should have taken you to this concert,” Fallon said before joining in and starting a dance party.

Watch the magical clip above.