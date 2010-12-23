Kate Hudson’s Surprising Hair Secrets

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com
InStyle Staff
Dec 23, 2010 @ 11:28 am

Kate Hudson's hair always looks as effortless as it does perfect, but when InStyle caught up with the actress for our January issue, she revealed that her prep routine is actually the opposite. "I'm wearing every product on the shelf," Hudson laughed. "Seriously, after an event it can take four washcloths to remove the 'natural look.'" As for deciding between going for a curly or straight style: "It depends on the weather," she said. "Unlike most women, I love the humidity. It helps enhance my natural curl." For more Kate Hudson hair and beauty secrets, pick up the January issue of InStyle magazine, on newsstands now.

MORE:Chanel's Nail Artist Picks His Top Manicure MomentsOur January Cover Girl Is... Gwyneth Paltrow!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!