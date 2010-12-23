Kate Hudson’s Surprising Hair Secrets

Kate Hudson's hair always looks as effortless as it does perfect, but when InStyle caught up with the actress for our January issue, she revealed that her prep routine is actually the opposite. "I'm wearing every product on the shelf," Hudson laughed. "Seriously, after an event it can take four washcloths to remove the 'natural look.'" As for deciding between going for a curly or straight style: "It depends on the weather," she said. "Unlike most women, I love the humidity. It helps enhance my natural curl." For more Kate Hudson hair and beauty secrets, pick up the January issue of InStyle magazine, on newsstands now.

MORE:• Chanel's Nail Artist Picks His Top Manicure Moments• Our January Cover Girl Is... Gwyneth Paltrow!