Kate Hudson’s Homework Struggles Are So Real for Every Mom: “I Don’t Know What I’m Doing"

Kate Hudson may be a movie star, but her parenting struggles are just as real as yours. The Mother’s Day actress appeared on Chelsea Handler’s new Netflix show and dished about life with her 12-year-old son, Ryder.

“I have to help him with his homework sometimes. We do, like, math,” she shared. “I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m sitting there. He’s doing fractions. There’s a whole new way that they’re doing math now. It’s like, I literally just want to go watch television.”

The mom-of-two (she also has 4-year-old Bingham) continued to keep it real about Ryder approaching his teenage years. “It’s just so much fun. His hormonal moods are so fun for me because it makes for so much comedy,” she joked.

“I tried to hold Ryder’s hand the other day in public and he was like, ‘Mom, please don’t do that.’ And I was like, ‘I’m doing it.’ And he’s like, ‘No.’ And I grabbed his hand,” she said. “It became funny, you know what I mean?”

On behalf of all moms with teens, we definitely do. Watch the hilarious conversations above.