Kate Hudson’s Baby Boy, Sex and the City’s Plans and More!

Getty Images (2); TwitPic; Courtesy Photo (3)
InStyle Staff
Aug 15, 2011 @ 1:00 pm

1. See an adorable picture of mom Kate Hudson and her new son, Bingham Bellamy! [InStyleUK]

2. Sarah Jessica Parker is involved with bringing Sex and the City back to television, uncensored. [Jezebel]

3. Lady Gaga will create a "Gaga's Workshop" in Barneys this holiday season. [TheCut]

4. Grab Kate Spade's cute iPhone cases for just $40! [SheFinds]

5. See the first sketch of Mark Fast's collaboration with ALDO shoes. [CatwalkQueen]

6. The Real Housewives are hitting the road on a nationwide speaking tour. [THR]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!