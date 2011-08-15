Kate Hudson’s Baby Boy, Sex and the City’s Plans and More!

Getty Images (2); TwitPic; Courtesy Photo (3)
1. See an adorable picture of mom Kate Hudson and her new son, Bingham Bellamy! [InStyleUK]
2. Sarah Jessica Parker is involved with bringing Sex and the City back to television, uncensored. [Jezebel]
3. Lady Gaga will create a "Gaga's Workshop" in Barneys this holiday season. [TheCut]
4. Grab Kate Spade's cute iPhone cases for just $40! [SheFinds]
5. See the first sketch of Mark Fast's collaboration with ALDO shoes. [CatwalkQueen]
6. The Real Housewives are hitting the road on a nationwide speaking tour. [THR]