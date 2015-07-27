Kate Hudson's "Trap Queen" Dance Video Shows She's the Coolest Mom Around

If we ever get stuck waiting for a flight, we know who we'd like right there with us: Kate Hudson. The actress and her 11-year-old son Ryder showed that waiting at the airport doesn't have to be all negative, especially if you've got tunes and a camera. The mother-son duo made an adorable short video of themselves dancing and singing to Fetty Wap's "Trap Queen" and shared it on Instagram.

"How we deal with airport lounge boredom...," she described the video. Watch it here:

How we deal with airport lounge boredom... #TrapQueen #DancingWithMyBoy #HeyWhatsUpHello #WhenYourPreTeenWantsHisOwnInstagramAndYoureLikeNoooooooo 😳 A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2015 at 3:26am PDT

This is not Hudson's first time sharing a fun dance video with the world. Back around Thanksgiving, she shared a long video of her with family and friends, including Cara Delevingne, dancing and lip-syncing to Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk." The girl likes to dance for a crowd!

Despite Ryder growing up and wanting his own Instagram account (as she indicated with the #WhenYourPreTeenWantsHisOwnInstagramAndYoureLikeNoooooooo hashtag from the airport video), Hudson and her son are clearly very close. Earlier this week the actress posted a sweet picture of her, Ryder's, and her youngest son Bingham's feet and captioned it, "In this home...We do second chances. We do real. We do mistakes We do I'm sorry's. We do LOUD REAL WELL. We do hugs. We do TOGETHER best of all." Awwww.

