Kate Hudson Raises Her Voice with Steven Tyler, Plus More Parties!

Chris Weeks/Getty Images
Meghan Blalock
Jan 25, 2013 @ 12:43 pm

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler joined forces with actress Kate Hudson at the Voice Health Institute's Raise Your Voice benefit in Beverly Hills last night. The Voice Health Insitute was founded in 2003 by a small group of patients of throat and voice disorders—last night's benefit, co-chaired by Tyler, raised funds toward research to restore damaged voices in those afflicted.

