Kate Hudson Named Her Baby Bingham!

Jul 14, 2011

Earlier this week we reported that Kate Hudson gave birth to a baby boy, and she and her fiance Matt Bellamy have finally revealed their son's name—Bingham Hawn Bellamy“Mum and baby are strong and healthy. Mum was a warrior, Bing popped out after 4.5 hours of intense pushing!" the Muse frontman Tweeted today. Little Bingham is the second child for Hudson, who also has a 7-year-old son, Ryder, with musician Chris Robinson.

