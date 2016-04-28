23 Times Kate Hudson Proved She's a Cool Mom on Instagram

katehudson/Instagram
Samantha Simon
Apr 28, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

In Mother’s Day, Kate Hudson plays a woman who’s trying to rebuild her rocky relationship with her mom. But off-camera, Hudson is more focused on being a good parent herself. In InStyle’s May cover story—on newsstands and available for digital download now—the star sounds off on all things motherhood, and while she admits to sometimes feeling “like a bad mom,” she’s certainly always a cool one.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson and Her Son Show Off Their Matching Buzz Cuts

A quick scroll through Hudson’s Instagram feed proves why she’s a must-watch mama both on-camera and off—and in honor of her latest film hitting theaters tomorrow (April 29), we’ve rounded up 23 times that Hudson proved she’s one of the coolest moms in the ‘gram game. Scroll down to check them out below.

1 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she decided that shirts were optional, no matter the temperature outside.

2 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she set a new standard for mother-son matching.

3 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she earned major mom points by taking her kids to a Taylor Swift concert.

4 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she captured this adorable morning cuddle with her sons.

5 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she teamed up with fellow cool mom Britney Spears for game night.

6 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she went “old school” and made Rice Krispies Treats for dessert.

7 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she made morning chores look like this.

8 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she celebrated a Broncos win with a mother-son ‘gram.

9 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she channeled Mei Mei from Kung Fu Panda.

10 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she won for most creative (and creepy) cupcakes.

11 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she taught her son Ryder that it’s important to give back.

12 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she was proud to be an "embarrassing" hockey mom.

13 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she indulged in the most kid-friendly snack ever, cheese puffs—but added a glass of wine for good measure.

14 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she and Ryder proved that dance skills run in the family.

Check them out here.

15 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she and Ryder accessorized with wacky glasses on Halloween.

16 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she celebrated a “kid-free sleepover” with sister-in-law, complete with wine given to her from neighbor Reese Witherspoon.

17 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she showed off her Nae Nae—or, rather, Mei Mei—dancing skills with a video.

Which you can watch here.

18 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she knew that flowers were key to the ultimate foot-friendly photo.

19 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she proved that her Emoji game was on point.

20 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she gave us new #SundayFunday goals by jumping off of a boat with Ryder.

See a slow-motion video of their epic joint jump into the water here.

21 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she proved that you don't have to go out on a Friday night to have fun.

22 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she pretended that her group of friends was actually One Direction in this photo: "It hasn't been the same since Zayn Malik left.... #MissYouBuddy."

23 of 23 Instagram/Kate Hudson

When she gave new meaning to mom jeans.

