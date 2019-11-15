Of Course Kate Hudson's Vodka Brand Is Made With Alkaline Water

Now that she's taken over the world of leggings and subscription boxes, it looks like Kate Hudson is ready to kick back and get to your bar cart. According to Delish, Hudson's new project is less fitness-focused than her line of Fabletics athleisure and just as fun as getting a box of surprise goodies at your door. Hudson announced that she's releasing her own vodka line, King St. Vodka, which takes its name from New York City's King Street, where she lives.

Of course, King St. Vodka came to fruition because Hudson saw a hole in the market. No, not a lack of celebrity vodkas, because there's plenty of those from Diddy and Channing Tatum, who have Ciroc and Bred Vodka, respectively. What sets Hudson's apart is more than just the pretty package, which features of-the-moment rose gold foiling and a floral design, it's what's inside. The stuff is made in Santa Barbara, California, and is crafted with alkaline water and distilled seven times for purity. It's also gluten-free and non-GMO. Master Distiller Ian Cutler oversees the process, which promises a smooth drinking experience and sweet vanilla flavor.

Hudson introduced it to thirsty fans on Instagram, where she explained that she couldn't find any women-founded vodka companies. The Cut points out that there are, in fact, women-owned vodka companies.

"After a particularly long day, I decided to host an impromptu cocktail party with my closest friends. As I prepared to whip up a batch of dirty vodka martinis I surveyed my bar, but I wasn’t 100 percent happy with my options. Then I wondered, 'Are any of these vodkas founded by women?' I did some research, they weren't," she wrote. "So, I decided to make my own just the way I like it!"

King St.'s official site offers up some of Hudson's favorite recipes and describes relaxing with a drink as self-care. If that's how Hudson maintains her signature glow, expect the stuff to sell out quick.