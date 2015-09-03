Kate Hudson Shares a BFF-Status Selfie with Jennifer Aniston 

Kate Hudson is on a mission. No, the actress isn’t trying to reach a new workout goal or even teach her son a brand-new dance. Instead, the blonde beauty is gathering her army of more than two million Instagram followers to help persuade fellow talent Jennifer Aniston to join the social media platform.

Yesterday, Hudson shared a BBF-like selfie of herself with the former Friends star on the set of their new film, Mother’s Day. “Day 1: who’s that gorgeous lady peeking over my shoulder #SuchFun #GirlsAtWork #MothersDayMovie #LetsConvinceJenToGetOnInstagram,” she captioned the image (above). In the shot, the two leading ladies pose closely together and smile for the camera. Naturally, a vintage-like filter was also used on the photo. So will Aniston hit the “download” button next to the Instagram app? Our fingers are crossed.

