This Is Not a Drill: Kate Hudson Has Found the Perfect Bag

The never-ending quest for the perfect purse is like searching for a unicorn. Perfection-level criteria includes a classic ever-chic quality that can stand the test of time, a high wearability rate, and some special "X factor" that can instantly give any lackluster outfit a boost of charisma and style. Well, Kate Hudson has done the near impossible. She's found the unicorn—a Sophie Hulme black square cross-body tote that fetches for $765—and evidently, she's not letting go.

Over the last month, the blonde bombshell has been snapped with the incredibly versatile cross-body on five separate occasions, seamlessly integrating the piece into her street style, both casual and otherwise. For a dressy night out on the town, Hudson shouldered it against a zip-front Topshop LWD and a pair of '70s-style suede Carvela Kurt Geiger platform sandals (above, left). For an appearance on Today, she was snapped en route to the set in an emerald Lurex top and pleated lamé skirt, both by Christopher Kane, while clutching the bag with an Alexander McQueen scarf knotted at the handle (above, right).

Splash News (2)

But the sleek structured bag with its gilded hardware works with casual ensembles, too. Hudson grounded the bag when she styled it with an easy orange tank dress and Converse sneakers (top, center), with a denim Lovers + Friends romper ($150; revolveclothing.com) (above, right), and with a jet-setting ensemble that consisted of an embroidered tank and black midi skirt (above, left).

Courtesy

Of course, we have Sophie Hulme to thank for this creation. The London-based designer is responsible for whipping up whimsical designs, from fluffy pom-pom charms to structured bags, in her studio that once served as a toy factory. And each design is treated to her trademark flourish of unmistakably luxe hardware. The square cross-body is available for $765 at otteny.com. Of course, it comes in other sizes, too, from nano to mini bags to large backpacks. One of each, please!

