Watch Kate Hudson Eat Ants in this Clip from Running Wild with Bear Grylls

With an enviable bikini-ready body and Fabletics, a line of activewear, under her belt, it’s no secret that Kate Hudson is incredibly fit. “I do everything from Pilates, to boxing, to spinning, to barre class, to dancing,” the actress told InStyle last month. What she failed to mention, however, is that she can also add hiking, repelling, and ant-eating to her adventure-seeking resume.

The 36-year-old blonde beauty is taking her athletic savvy outside of the gym and into the wild for tonight's Season 2 premiere of Running Wild with Bear Grylls. In the episode, Hudson reportedly joins Grylls on a journey up an 8,000-foot snowy mountain and then down a 250-foot steep rock face.

“Honestly, one of the greatest experiences of my life! Thank you Mr Bear,” Hudson captioned an Instagram shot of herself and Grylls on their mountainside escapade 9 weeks ago (above).

Braving her way up a cliff wasn’t the only thrilling experience Hudson had while filming. She also ditched her typical Hollywood-approved diet and opted to eat ants and a pigeon. And while we're eager too see what other challengers Hudson tackled, one thing's for sure: she has the whole survival of the fittest thing locked down.

Tune in to Running Wild with Bear Grylls tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC—and watch the clip below.