Kate Hudson to Design JustFab Collection, Mick Jagger's Hair Sells for $6,000, and More

1. Kate Hudson partnered with JustFab to co-create an budget-friendly and fashionable activewear line. [Stylelite]

2. Mick Jagger's hair sold for $6,000 in a charity auction for Changing Faces. [CNN]

3. Watch a clip from the final season of What Not to Wear, which begins on August 9. [EW]

4. Old Navy is launching a line of Disney products that feature, T-shirts, totes, and more. [WWD]

5. Get a first look at Pitchfork's new website devoted to film criticism, The Dissolve. [Mashable]

6. The world's most expensive anti-aging creme, Cult 51, goes on sale tomorrow and already has a 5,000 person wait list. [Telegraph]