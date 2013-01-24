Kate Hudson to Design for Ann Taylor

Kate Hudson is once again the face of Ann Taylor, starring in the label’s spring 2013 campaign, shown above. And, starting this season, her role for the brand will become even bigger—she’s designing AT's first-ever celebrity capsule collection! “Working with Ann Taylor has been a great creative experience and there is a really wonderful connection," Hudson said. The clothes, due out this summer, will be inspired by her red-carpet style (which is fabulous, as we all know). While we wait to see the star’s creations, check out her latest modeling gig above, showing off clothes that will land in stores this February. "Putting these outfits together has been incredibly fun—they have such youthful energy and flair!”

Plus, see more celebrity ad campaigns!

