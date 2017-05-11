Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Are Totally Chill About Red Carpet PDA

It’s official: Kate Hudson and musician Danny Fujikawa are a couple, and we couldn’t be more excited for the pair. The 38-year-old actress and her musician beau walked (and kissed!) down the red carpet together Wednesday night at the Los Angeles Snatched premiere as they turned out to support Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn.

The two already have their couple sartorial game down pat. On Snapchat, Hudson shared a series of snaps of the two getting ready. In one she fixed Fujikawa’s suit, saying, “Baby, you look so handsome.”

As a result, Hudson went for a glam look and paired her embellished lace Michael Kors pants with a black long-sleeve top with a plunging neckline and fringed scarf, while Fujikawa played it safe in a blue suit and pink floral tie.

Reports about the pair being an item have cropped up since March, when they were seen sharing a kiss during a lunch date in L.A. Both parties were mum on their actual status, but it was obvious something was up, with the two heading out to dinner in New York City and Fujikawa showing up to Hudson’s birthday bash last month.

We can’t wait to see where this budding romance takes the two lovebirds next.