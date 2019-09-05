Kate Hudson Made a Crop Top Red Carpet-Appropriate

When it comes to clothing, Kate Hudson is an admitted proponent of less is more. On Wednesday, that mantra lent itself to one of her most daring looks in a while: a red carpet crop top.

Hudson, who welcomed daughter Rani Rose just 11 months ago, bore her abs at the opening of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new audiovisual exhibition, Chris Marclay: Sound Stories, in a pale blue silk two-piece.

The newly 40-year-old posed against the exhibition’s bold yellow background in a long-sleeved blouse with sleeves reaching past her fingers and ruching at the chest, a floor-grazing column skirt rising to her waist, and a crocodile-skin clutch. Hudson wore her signature blonde locks in loose waves at her shoulders and accessorized with dangling pearl earrings and cream-colored pumps.

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

To anyone who doesn’t think you can bare your abs and follow a formal dress code at the same time, allow Kate to lead the way.