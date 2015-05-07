Kate Hudson Chops Her Hair into a Lob

She made the cut! Kate Hudson has all but abandoned her signature long blonde hair in favor of the style of the moment: a lob. The actress took to Instagram today to debut a brand new ’do.

First day on set of new film and they're going to town on my hair! ✂️✂️ Ah!!!!!#TheLongNight A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on May 7, 2015 at 9:10am PDT

“First day on the set of new film and they’re going to town on my hair! Ah!!!!! #TheLongNight,” she captioned the selfie, which shows her with wet but noticeably shortened hair. Save for a strawberry blonde moment in 2000 and bangs in the late aughts, Hudson has more or less stuck to her golden California-girl hairdo throughout her career, and we are loving this unexpected but refreshing new cut.

