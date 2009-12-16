Kate Hudson Channels Goldie Hawn in Nine

When Kate Hudson showed up at the N.Y.C. premiere of Nine last night with mom Goldie Hawn on her arm, we thought it was the perfect choice in light of the film's style! From flashy minidresses and fishnets to bold baubles and mod makeup, Hudson's wardrobe looks like it was plucked right out of Goldie Hawn's closet in the sixties! When she appeared on Today last week, Hudson talked about the likeness: "It was about a representation of the time and the modern sixties girl and my mother became a phenomenon in the sixties" she said. "It's sort of a funny little thing."

— Joyann King