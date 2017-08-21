Kate Hudson Rocks Buzzed ’Do While Watching Solar Eclipse

Kate Hudson is making her super short hairstyle work fabulously.

On Monday, the 38-year-old actress was photographed shooting scenes at New York’s MacArthur Park for Sister, the Sia-directed film for which she unforgettably shaved her head earlier this summer. Hudson took a break from her shooting schedule not to relax in her trailer, but instead to watch the 2017 Solar Eclipse.

She wore Adidas shorts and a black graphic tank for the occasion, slipping on the protective glasses Americans were advised to wear while witnessing the rare occurrence. Yes, she seemed excited to look at the sun, however, we couldn’t help but notice just how great her super short haircut looks.

Since saying goodbye to her blonde locks in July, Hudson has remained pretty mum about the film project, which also stars Maddie Ziegler. She shared an epic still life of herself in character, sporting the look.

As for how she’s feeling without her signature flowy waves, something tells us she’s nothing but comfortable.

We're glad to see that unlike some people, she kept her eclipse shades on.