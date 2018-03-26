Why Kate Hudson Let a 6-Year-Old Shave Her Head

When Kate Hudson needed to shave her head for her musical Sister with Sia, she didn’t call up her go-to hairstylist and ask for some time in his or her chair. In fact, she didn’t call a stylist for her buzz cut at all. The pro behind the pixie? Her 6-year-old son.

For an appearance on the Lorraine show, the actress delved into the story behind her now-famous pixie cut, revealing that she had some unexpected help chopping it all off. "My little one and Sia both took clippers to it," she said.

This particular haircut has been something of a revelation to Hudson, as she's opened up about its liberating qualities. "I believe that hair holds a lot of energy," she told InStyle. "I think any woman who has shaved her head would say it’s freeing. You can’t hide any part of yourself. You’re just facing the world—the good, the bad, the ugly."

She continued this message on the Lorraine show, saying she thinks it's a move every woman should consider making once.

"I honestly think a woman in her life at one point just needs to chop it all off," she said. "There’s something so liberating about it. People look at you differently!"

So Sia, are you taking appointments?