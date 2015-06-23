The One Jewelry Piece You Need to Channel Your Inner Goddess at the Beach

Lately, body chains and bikinis have become something of the ultimate shoreside pairing—an unlikely union that seems counterintuitive (jewelry and sand?) but somehow works. The star at the forefront of this jewelry movement? Kate Hudson, who pulled off the combo while channeling her inner Grecian goddess during a recent trip to Skiathos Island in Greece.

The actress snapped a seductive 'gram of herself stretched out by the poolside in a sexy nude Acacia two-piece ($106 for the top; ishine365.com. $101 for the bottom; ishine365.com). She upped the glam factor with just a hint of a glint by way of a gold threadbare body chain that was neither too ostentatious nor too delicate. And so it goes without saying that, naturally, we have become body chain converts, especially after seeing how Sarah Hyland worked the jewelry piece on the red carpet (can we say, genius?).

Take note and accent a bikini or a cut-out dress with a body chain. We found 11 of them that range in aesthetic, from ones with bold embellishments to others stripped free of frills.

Courtesy (3)

Shop the pieces (from left): Jennifer Fisher, $1,100; jenniferfisherjewelry.com. Gorjana, $95; gorjana.com. Chan Luu, $295; net-a-porter.com.

Courtesy (4)

Shop the pieces (from left): Dorothy Perkins, $15; dorothyperkins.com. BaubleBar, $28; baublebar.com. Vanessa Mooney, $275; vanessamooney.com. Mia D'Arco, $475; luisaviaroma.com.

Courtesy (4)

Shop the pieces (clockwise from left): Topshop, $23; topshop.com. Rosantica, $340; net-a-porter.com. Miss Selfridge, $18; missselfridge.com. Jacquie Aiche x For Love and Lemons, $440; jacquieaiche.com.

