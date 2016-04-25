Kate Hudson Celebrates Her 37th Birthday with an Epic Wedding-Themed Party

Kate Hudson has kept the celebrations going since turning 37 on April 19. On Saturday, the actress teamed up with friends and fellow April babies Jennifer Meyer and Derek Blasberg to host an epic wedding-themed party at her Pacific Palisades home in California as part of their annual "Hot Mess" tradition.

In honor of the wedding theme, the trio and their guests went all out, with Hudson sporting a lace crop top, a tutu, fishnets, and a tulle headdress—all in white, of course. Meanwhile, her jewelry designer friend, Meyer, wore a traditional strapless tie-back gown and veil while writer Blasberg took a tongue-in-cheek approach, wearing a printed tux T-shirt.

Giving us a sneak peek inside the star-studded event, InStyle's May cover girl shared a photo with her fellow hosts to Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "It was some night. Love you guys #NothingLikeAJointBday #AprilBabies #AnnualHotMessParty #WeddingEdition."

It was some night 💃🎉 Love you guys 💋 #NothingLikeAJointBday #AprilBabies #AnnualHotMessParty #WeddingEdition A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Apr 24, 2016 at 11:07am PDT

Rachel Zoe, Demi Moore, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Hudson's brother Oliver were among the guests who were photographed as they arrived at the bash. The attendees documented their party antics by posting to Instagram and Snapchat throughout the night:

Why is @rosiehw this beautiful while trying to be a hot mess bride? #ustilllooksopretty #lovemesomerhw #supermodelforever XoRZ A photo posted by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on Apr 24, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT

I DO! 👰🏼👰🏼👰🏼👰🏼👰🏼 @katehudson @jenmeyerjewelry @rosiehw @poppydelevingne @kellysawyer A video posted by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Apr 24, 2016 at 12:39pm PDT

This marriage will never last. A photo posted by Erin Foster (@erinfoster) on Apr 23, 2016 at 11:50pm PDT

Happy Birthday @katehudson @derekblasberg @jenmeyerjewelry!!! Last night was FUN!! #AnnualHotMessParty #Trainwreck #WeddingEdition A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Apr 24, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT

RELATED: This #TBT Proves Kate Hudson Was the Cutest Little Girl

Hudson hasn't skimped on the celebrations this year—she also toasted her birthday with mom Goldie Hawn and a group of her close girlfriends, including Meyer, at Nobu last week. Can we get an invite next year?