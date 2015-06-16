Kate Hudson Shows Off an Impeccably Toned Bikini Body During Her Greek Vacation

Is that Kate Hudson or a Grecian goddess? The actress took to Instagram earlier today and gave us a eye-opening reminder that she possesses one of Hollywood’s most toned bodies. To showcase her sculpted legs and washboard abs, Hudson shared a photo of herself reclining by the pool during her Greek vacation. Her swimwear of choice? A nude Acacia top ($106, ishine365.com) and bottom ($101, ishine365.com) bikini set with a barely-there body chain adornment (above). “When in Greece…” she wrote as the caption.

But that wasn't the only look Hudson donned during her trip. Over the weekend, she brought her affection for Yves Klein–blue to the Greek island of Skiathos, where she sported a sexy cerulean Acacia bikini (below) (bandeau, $119; thegirlandthewater.com) while vacationing with her family.

WENN.com

The star of the upcoming Rock the Kasbah paired her two-piece with classic aviator sunglasses and a loose-fitting, floral-print cover-up—perfect for slipping on before or after any waterside activities. Well done, Kate.

