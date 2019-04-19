How Kate Hudson Lost Her Baby Weight in 6 Months

It's been a work in progress, but it looks like Kate Hudson is well on her way to getting back to her goal weight after giving birth to her daughter, Rani Rose. People reports that her latest Instagram post celebrates a major milestone, though Hudson admits that she's still got work to do after the celebrating.

"Okay my friends, wanted to share! I'm a couple lbs. from goal weight!" Hudson posted alongside a snapshot of her toned stomach and a cheeky expression.

Hudson, who is a WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) ambassador, explained that she's used the program in conjunction with exercise, though she insists that she's not stressing about her food. Ever since she started posting about her quest to lose her baby weight, she's emphasized the importance of moderation, saying that she's not above a little extra here and there, whether it's a slice of pie or a martini.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Hudson Clarifies Her Comments on Her "Genderless Approach" to Parenting

"I've done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined," her post reads.

Though her progress seems super quick, Hudson stresses that she's been patient with the process (something she's addressed before) and grateful for the support system that she's built, which includes the WW app, her Fabletics family, and her personal trainer, who has featured in many of her fitness updates.

"I've taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it's an incredible set up," she added. She also said that the process is different for her, because she's always enjoyed working out, being athletic, and learning as much as she can about nutrition. She looked at is as a challenge and promised her followers that it's still an ongoing process — she's not done yet.

She told People that approaching her weight loss as a personal challenge has helped, since she's always been competitive and enjoyed a challenge. She saw getting back into shape post-baby as a huge motivation, but also noted that having a movie to film didn't hurt, either. She tracked the various steps of her weight-loss process on Instagram, giving her followers a look into her workouts, details of her diet plan, and peeks at her progress.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Admits She "Stalked" Gwyneth Paltrow as a Teen

"I enjoy being disciplined. I enjoy being athletic, and I enjoy being active. So for me it's actually kind of a fun time to challenge my body again in certain ways," she said. "After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me — especially in fitness — finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy."