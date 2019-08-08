Kate Hudson and Her Baby Daughter Just Twinned in Matching Dresses

Some moms resist the urge to dress their tikes up like mini versions of themselves, but celebrities can't get enough of it. Famous moms such as Katie Holmes, Selma Blair, and Reese Witherspoon are all about twin moments and Kate Hudson is the latest momma to join their ranks. People reports that Hudson posted a snapshot to Instagram that features a mommy-and-me twinning set that adds a dash of boho flair (this is Kate Hudson, after all) to the typical toddler getup.

In the photo, Hudson and Rani Rose are wearing identical white sundresses with dark embroidery. While some twinning situations involve similar outfits, Hudson managed to find a shrunken-down version of her dress for her baby girl. Hudson accessorized her look with a double-wrapped brown belt, chain-strap bagand a slew of layered jewelry, including necklaces, dangling earrings, and retro sunglasses. Rani's version was a little simpler, eschewing most of the extras for a megawatt, close-up-worthy smile.

Rani was born last October and made her social media debut when she was just a month old. Hudson shared a photo of that major milestone, writing, "What a month." Back then, Rani was swaddled in pink, so she's come a long, long way in finding her personal style, even if that style is very much a reflection of her mom. Rani has made occasional appearances on Hudson's social media, but this twinning photo is the first time the two have made Hudson's followers see double.

In addition to Rani, Hudson has a 7-year-old son, Bingham Hawn, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy, and 14-year-old son Ryder Russell, who she had with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. With more than 530,000 Likes, let's hope that Rani has a whole closet full of matching outfits just waiting to make their debut.