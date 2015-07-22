Kate Hudson and Michael Kors Team Up to Fight World Hunger

Last year, Michael Kors armed himself with the mind-blowing and incredibly humanitarian mission to deliver more than 10 million meals to hungry children around the world through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Not only did he succeed, but the designer was named the UN WFP Global Ambassador Against Hunger.

And no, he's not slowing down anytime soon. Instead, he's doubling his efforts. The designer has recruited Kate Hudson's help to join in on his fight against world hunger. "I am so excited to have Kate Hudson join me in the fight to ensure that no child anywhere in the world goes to bed hungry," Kors says. "Not only does she have a unique star quality but she also brings an incredible amount of generosity and a can-do attitude to a cause that is extremely important to me personally. I'm grateful to work alongside her and WFP to make a real change."

"I'm proud to join Michael Kors in this global effort to end hunger," echoes Hudson, whose other philanthropic efforts include her involvement with The Hawn Foundation. "As a mother, I can’t think of anything more important than raising a healthy and educated generation of children, and WFP’s School Meals Program is committed to exactly that. This is a cause that I'm eager to be a part of because I believe we can all make a real and significant difference."

Together, the duo will launch two limited-edition "Bradshaw 100" timepiece styles in October as part of the Watch Hunger Stop campaign, in which with every purchase, 100 children in a hunger-stricken area will receive a nutritious meal through WFP's School Meals program. The watches will be able available exclusively in Michael Kors stores worldwide and online. In the meantime, learn more about the campaign at michaelkors.com.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Has Found the Perfect Bag