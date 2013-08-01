Kate Hudson and Larry David Premiere HBO's Clear History in Hollywood

FilmMagic/FilmMagic
Kate Hudson (in Balmain) and Larry David hit the red carpet to premiere their HBO original movie Clear History at the ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood yesterday. The David-penned comedy follows Nathan Flomm (David), a disgraced marketing executive who loses millions by leaving his company right before it turns successful. The movie picks up a decade later with Flomm set on getting (hilarious) revenge. Eva Mendes, Jon Hamm and Danny McBride also lent their wit to this quirky movie -- watch it on the small-screen Saturday, August 10 at 9pm ET/PT.
