Kate Hudson Bares Her Midriff as She Arrives in New York City

Even after a cross-country flight, Kate Hudson managed to touchdown at New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport looking fresh. In Manhattan to promote her upcoming movie Mother's Day, the mom-of-two showed off her love of '70s style in an ensemble that flaunted her enviable figure.

Wearing flared low-rise jeans and a cropped peplum top, Hudson bared her midriff, proving once again that she's 37-going-on-21. The actress finished off her look with an on-trend bomber jacket, leopard-print platform heels, black sunglasses, and a light-pink purse.

RELATED: 20 of May Cover Girl Kate Hudson’s Favorite Things

Hudson has been very busy as of late. Not only has she been hitting the talk show circuit to promote Mother's Day, which also stars Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston, she had an epic "Hot Mess" birthday party over the weekend.