We Can't See Kate Hudson's Buzz Cut in This Picture, But Her Abs Make Up for It 

Since Kate Hudson shaved off her famously long blonde hair for her upcoming movie Sister with Sia and Maddie Ziegler, we can't seem to get enough of her new buzz cut.

The actress sported her new 'do once again on Monday while walking around the movie set in California, and even though we couldn't see much of it under her navy baseball hat, we still dig her style.

Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com

While we may not have gotten a glimpse of her hair, her abs were on full display. Hudson wore a gray Calvin Klein sports bra (which you can purchase here) with matching pants and a white sweatshirt tied around her waist.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson Looks Back at Her Favorite InStyle Covers

Wearing hair-hiding hats with sports bras seems to be a new fashion trend for Hudson—she wore a similar ensemble just last week and looked equally fierce.

RELATED: Here’s the Wig Kate Hudson Is Wearing After Shaving Her Head a Week Ago

With Hudson's new shaved cut bringing out this stylish athleisure side to her, we're excited to see what street style look she wears next.