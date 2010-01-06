Kate Gosselin's Longer Locks, Katy Perry & Russell Brand Engaged

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Kim Kardashian takes a sexy swing for her new fragrance ad. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

2. Prince William and Harry's historic dual portrait is unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery. [Dailymail.co.uk]

3. Attention Alicia Keys fans! Stream her Apollo Theater concert live tomorrow night here. [JustJared.com]

4. Kate Gosselin rings in the new year with new hair extensions. [USAToday.com]

5. It's confirmed: Russell Brand and Katy Perry are engaged! [USmagazine.com]

6. Mischa Barton's canceled series The Beautiful Life gets a second shot on YouTube. [CNN.com]