Fashion Insiders' Guide to N.Y.C.: Vestiaire Collective's Kate Foley Reveals Big Apple Hotspots 

Kate Foley, Contributing Fashion Director of Vestiaire Collective

During New York Fashion Week, what is your favorite spot to stop for a quick breakfast before shows?

"I always have breakfast at home first thing; I can't leave the house on an empty stomach!"

While traveling from show to show, what is a go-to lunch spot for you?

"I love to escape to Dover Street Market and eat at the Rose Bakery. Then I can shop after lunch too!!"

What show are you most excited for?

"Suno! Each season their collections get better and better. This season they have a new time in the schedule and a new venue. I think it's going to be a great show!"

After a long day of shows, what is your favorite low-key place for dinner and drinks?

"I love to grab a drink (or two!) at The Ship on Lafayette St. It's cozy and a real escape (and the cocktails are amazing). For dinner I go to 1or8 in Williamsburg for Sashimi or Il Buco on Bond Street."

During Fashion Week, should you have an outfit malfunction, what is your lifesaver spot?

"It happens! I usually look for interesting and unusual vintage pieces or super special items from past seasons on Vestiaire Collective so I can wear pieces that no one else is going to be wearing."

What is your number one must-do thing for someone visiting New York City?

"Walk the Highline. I'm really into gardening so I always love to go there and take a walk and look at what is going on with their planting. It's such a clever use of an old landmark."

What is your favorite thing to do on a weekend in the city?

"Get out of the city!!!"

What is your favorite spot in the city to spend the day shopping?

"I never really get a chance to spend a day shopping. I do pretty much all of it online. Vestiaire Collective is my favorite site, if I do get a second to go into a store I go to Marni or Prada."

When you are in need of a culture fix- what is your go-to spot?

"I love the Guggenheim; it's such an incredible space to be in (and the exhibitions are normally pretty amazing!)"

