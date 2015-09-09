Fashion Insiders' Guide to N.Y.C.: Vestiaire Collective's Kate Foley Reveals Big Apple Hotspots 

Welcome to our Fashion Insiders' Guide to N.Y.C. In this series, we've recruited a stylish group of New York locals to reveal their favorite spots in the city. For more N.Y.C.-centric inspiration, head to InStyle Hearts N.Y.C. to read up on everything else that's happening in the city that never sleeps.
Kate Foley, Contributing Fashion Director of Vestiaire Collective
During New York Fashion Week, what is your favorite spot to stop for a quick breakfast before shows?
"I always have breakfast at home first thing; I can't leave the house on an empty stomach!"
While traveling from show to show, what is a go-to lunch spot for you?
"I love to escape to Dover Street Market and eat at the Rose Bakery. Then I can shop after lunch too!!"
What show are you most excited for?
"Suno! Each season their collections get better and better. This season they have a new time in the schedule and a new venue. I think it's going to be a great show!"
After a long day of shows, what is your favorite low-key place for dinner and drinks?
"I love to grab a drink (or two!) at The Ship on Lafayette St. It's cozy and a real escape (and the cocktails are amazing). For dinner I go to 1or8 in Williamsburg for Sashimi or Il Buco on Bond Street."
During Fashion Week, should you have an outfit malfunction, what is your lifesaver spot?
"It happens! I usually look for interesting and unusual vintage pieces or super special items from past seasons on Vestiaire Collective so I can wear pieces that no one else is going to be wearing."
What is your number one must-do thing for someone visiting New York City?
"Walk the Highline. I'm really into gardening so I always love to go there and take a walk and look at what is going on with their planting. It's such a clever use of an old landmark."
What is your favorite thing to do on a weekend in the city?
"Get out of the city!!!"
What is your favorite spot in the city to spend the day shopping?
"I never really get a chance to spend a day shopping. I do pretty much all of it online. Vestiaire Collective is my favorite site, if I do get a second to go into a store I go to Marni or Prada."
When you are in need of a culture fix- what is your go-to spot?
"I love the Guggenheim; it's such an incredible space to be in (and the exhibitions are normally pretty amazing!)"
