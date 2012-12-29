Kate Bosworth's Stylist Cher Coulter: 'Don't Be a Wallflower!'

It can be a daunting task to find the perfect outfit for New Year's Eve, which is why we turned to celebrity stylist Cher Coulter for advice. "The holiday season is no time to be a wallflower," said the stylist, who works with Kate Bosworth and Elizabeth Olsen. "If your dress, jewelry, and shoes are standout, keep the hair sleek and the make up pretty and not too heavy." For those who prefer to tone it down, she suggests striking a different balance. "If you decide on more understated holiday attire, then make a statement with a strong red lip and maybe a more interesting blowout or up-do." Her bottom line: Don't be afraid to mix it up!

