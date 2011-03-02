Kate Bosworth's Spring Jewelry Collection for JewelMint

Kate Bosworth teamed up with her stylist and friend Cher Coulter to launch jewelry collection for JewelMint.com last fall, and the jewelry-designing pair is still going strong! The duo just revealed their latest spring collection on Fabsugar and The Stylist Site. Bosworth turned out an eclectic lineup this season that includes delicate rhinestone necklaces, shoulder-grazing earrings (shown), and sparkly, stackable rings. Users of the subscription site pay $29.99 each month to take home a bauble of their choice, and those with a JewelMint account can access styling tips from the actress (sign up for one by clicking here). Preview Kate Bosworth and Cher Coulter's new spring collection for JewelMint.com in the gallery.