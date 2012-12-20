Kate Bosworth's Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Ideas

Jennifer Graylock/INFphoto
Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 20, 2012 @ 1:30 pm

If you ask Kate Bosworth her go-to holiday shopping spot, she’ll tell you JewelMint.com. Which isn’t surpising—not only is the site is filled with budget-friendly jewelry options, she also designs them with her stylist Cher Coulter! “I love the December collection,” Bosworth told InStyle.com at the Target and Neiman Marcus holiday collaboration launch party in New York City. “There are a ton of great, chunky, statement pieces. Sisters and moms definitely would love them!” Head over to jewelmint.com to start shopping.

Plus, check out our holiday gift guides for more last-minute ideas!

MORE:Kate Bosworth's Sequined Holiday LookKate Sings for TopShop's Holiday VideoKate Painted Her Hair for a New Movie

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!