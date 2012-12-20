Kate Bosworth's Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Ideas

If you ask Kate Bosworth her go-to holiday shopping spot, she’ll tell you JewelMint.com. Which isn’t surpising—not only is the site is filled with budget-friendly jewelry options, she also designs them with her stylist Cher Coulter! “I love the December collection,” Bosworth told InStyle.com at the Target and Neiman Marcus holiday collaboration launch party in New York City. “There are a ton of great, chunky, statement pieces. Sisters and moms definitely would love them!” Head over to jewelmint.com to start shopping.

