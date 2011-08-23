Kate Bosworth for Vanessa Bruno: Watch the Video!

Courtesy of Vanessa Bruno
Leah Abrahams
Aug 23, 2011 @ 3:55 pm

Why is Kate Bosworth surrounded by snowy trees, mountain peaks, and a pack of white horses? For fashion's sake! As the face of Vanessa Bruno's fall 2011 campaign, the actress appears in a video titled LØV to show off the French label's nomadic-inspired collection. Watch the ethereal short (and catch Bosworth's silent scream) above. 

For more Kate Bosworth, check out her great beach style in the gallery.

