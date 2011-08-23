Kate Bosworth for Vanessa Bruno: Watch the Video!

[vodpod id=Video.15311501&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

Why is Kate Bosworth surrounded by snowy trees, mountain peaks, and a pack of white horses? For fashion's sake! As the face of Vanessa Bruno's fall 2011 campaign, the actress appears in a video titled LØV to show off the French label's nomadic-inspired collection. Watch the ethereal short (and catch Bosworth's silent scream) above.

For more Kate Bosworth, check out her great beach style in the gallery.

