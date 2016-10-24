Kate Bosworth Celebrates Selfie Sunday with Husband Michael Polish

Sundays are often all about rest, relaxation, and spending time at home with the ones you love. Kate Bosworth demonstrated that perfectly this weekend—taking to Instagram with husband Michael Polish and their cute cats. The actress, wearing a Stone Cold Fox dress, captioned the adorable picture, "Sunday Selfie."

Sunday Selfie ✌️️🐯🐯 A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Oct 23, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

And it isn't just a foursome in the couple's animal-loving household. Polish took to his own Instagram to show Bosworth with their fluffy dog Happy. He titled his post, "Sunday Bear Hug": Weekend pet cuddles are the best, of course.

Sunday Bear Hug A photo posted by Michael Polish (@michael.polish) on Oct 23, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

Bosworth then snapped a picture of herself in mixed print pajamas with the caption, "let's stay in bed all day..." Social media is also a part of the duo's Sunday rituals as we all can see.

let's stay in bed all day... A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Oct 23, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

After going glam for a Hugo Boss event in New York City on Thursday, the actress flew into LAX on Friday, so it's no surprise that she wanted to indulge in quality family time during the weekend.