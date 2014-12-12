Kate Bosworth Reveals the Name of Her New Puppy! See Adorable Photos of Him Here

Kate Bosworth has added a new member to her family—an adorable puppy! We caught up with the actress at the Coach Backstage Rodeo Drive event last night, where she was excited to chat about the latest addition to her life.

"We have a new puppy! He’s a Blue Picardy French Spaniel named Happy," Bosworth tells InStyle. "And he really is happy. When he was born, he had a big smile on his snout." However, she confessed that life with a precious little dog comes with much responsibility. "I feel like a new mom a little bit, harried and exhausted. We’re getting up with him like every two hours," she says.

Over the past few weeks, Bosworth has shared multiple photos of her dogs on Instagram—which we presume include the cute new puppy in question. Scroll down to see some utterly adorable photos of Kate's four-legged friends.

What can I say? Baby's got good taste... ☺️ A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Dec 4, 2014 at 10:34am PST

🐶❤️🐶 A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Nov 29, 2014 at 6:17pm PST

❤️ HAPPY THANKSGIVING ❤️ A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Nov 27, 2014 at 10:05am PST

Sissy teaches her new baby brother how to give chase... #Foxy A video posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Nov 26, 2014 at 2:04pm PST

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch