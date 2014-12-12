Kate Bosworth Reveals the Name of Her New Puppy! See Adorable Photos of Him Here

Kate Bosworth has added a new member to her family—an adorable puppy! We caught up with the actress at the Coach Backstage Rodeo Drive event last night, where she was excited to chat about the latest addition to her life.
"We have a new puppy! He’s a Blue Picardy French Spaniel named Happy," Bosworth tells InStyle. "And he really is happy. When he was born, he had a big smile on his snout." However, she confessed that life with a precious little dog comes with much responsibility. "I feel like a new mom a little bit, harried and exhausted. We’re getting up with him like every two hours," she says.
Over the past few weeks, Bosworth has shared multiple photos of her dogs on Instagram—which we presume include the cute new puppy in question. Scroll down to see some utterly adorable photos of Kate's four-legged friends.
