Kate Bosworth Looks Perfectly Polished in a Plaid Shirtdress at the Airport

When celebrities catch a flight, they don't just throw on a pair of jeans and sneakers. Case in point: Kate Bosworth's latest appearance at Los Angeles International Airport. The 32-year-old demonstrated what it truly means to fly in style as she prepared to take flight.

Bosworth donned a chic shirtdress (similar style, Ulla Johnson, $425; shopbop.com), which featured twist-knot layering, a plaid pattern, and contrasting embroidery. She elevated the outfit with all-black accessories that included chunky lace-up booties, a miniature handbag, and dark sunglasses. Bosworth's pulled-back hair and rose-colored lipgloss added an additional elegance to the polished look.

The 90 Minutes in Heaven actress wasn't alone; she walked hand-in-hand with her husband, movie director Michael Polish, who looked dapper in shades of blue and metal-frame sunglasses. We can't wait to see more of the classy couple's style.

