Kate Bosworth Pulls Off the Summer Version of Denim Overalls

Move over shortalls, there's a new summer denim staple on the block. Or, should we say old? When shortalls made waves last summer as the warm-weather version of overalls, childhood nostalgia struck big time. This summer, the same sentiment is back—with the overalls dress.

The denim frock retains all the youthful finishings that comes with a standard pair of overalls, with its metallic clasps and central pocket, but it sheds the too-twee juvenility image that its playsuit counterpart imparts. Case in point: Kate Bosworth's grown-up take on the overalls dress, proving that it's possible to wear the number beyond the age of five.

She was snapped out and about with hubby Michael Polish in a '70s-inspired outfit featuring a beige Alexa Chung for AG dungaree dress ($375; stylebop.com) that she styled with a crisp white peasant blouse, a white mini top-handle purse, and tan lace-up gladiator sandals.

Now, it's your turn—from statement pieces to all-time classics, build your look around a dungree dress (aka your new summer go-to).

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from top): Victoria Beckham Denim, $410; net-a-porter.com. Wren, $253; bonadrag.com. Topshop, $60; topshop.com. Abercrombie & Fitch, $29; abercrombie.com. Alexa Chung for AG, $375; stylebop.com. Frame Denim, $161; matchesfashion.com.

