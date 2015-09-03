Found It! Kate Bosworth’s Gorgeous Orange Lip Color

In case you needed a reminder, summer isn’t over yet—at least not for Kate Bosworth. At the 90 Minutes in Heaven premiere in Atlanta on Tuesday, the actress made a major statement by incorporating one of the season's boldest trends: bright orange lipstick. Seriously, is there a lip color the star can’t pull off?

“We decided last night that the focus was all about her face, so we kept the hair simple and clean with a small chignon,” Bosworth’s makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shares with InStyle. “For her makeup, Kate let me have the freedom to create and I picked warm, modern color that brought out her eyes, jewelry and the dress."

After he dusted her lids with a shimmery gold shadow and applied two coats of mascara, he played up Bosworth’s already flawless complexion with Lancome’s Blush Subtil Crème in Coral Alize ($24; lancome-usa.com), a lightweight cream blush that created a natural-looking glow.

As for the main attraction, the pro tell us he used CK One Pure Color Lipstick in Little Liar ($16; ulta.com), which he described as a beautiful coral shade. “To bring some shine to the lip without making it too glossy, I added Tatcha Gold Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm ($36; barneys.com) on top.”

