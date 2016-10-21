Kate Bosworth Rocks an Artful Black and White Hugo Boss Dress in N.Y.C.

Kate Bosworth is one of those red carpet darlings that somehow manages to dazzle in even the most challenging of colors.

But on Thursday, the 33-year-old actress went back to the classics: black and white. Bosworth turned to Hugo Boss for a sleeveless cocktail dress that perfectly met the formal dress code at the brand’s Hugo Boss Prize celebration inside Manhattan’s Guggenheim Museum. The textured frock featured graphic, mesh-like cutouts that complemented her black ankle-strap heels and sleek black geometric clutch.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Keeping it minimal, she slicked her blonde locks back and rocked a deep maroon lip that packed a downtown punch. Bosworth took to Instagram to thank Boss for the evening.

Me & Jason tonight 👀 #hbp2016 #bossarts @guggenheim thank you @hugoboss for having me, as always. (📸 @dxprutting) A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Oct 20, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT

So who did the beauty turn to before getting ready? Bosworth used the social media platform as an opportunity to upload a behind-the-scenes image of makeup artist Hung Vanngo prepping her for the red carpet on what happened to be the second anniversary of them working together.

“Hung, you are such a wildly talented artist,” she wrote, “adding, “I know how much you care and I appreciate your determination to always make it great.”

Looking this good takes a village, right?