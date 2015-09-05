It Doesn't Get Chicer than Kate Bosworth's Airport Style

Kate Bosworth's style has inevitably captured our attention lately—well to be perfectly honest, we've always kept tabs on her sartorial talents. That's because from her stylish trips with her husband Michael Polish to her jaw-dropping red carpet appearances, we just can't get enough of the 90 Minutes in Heaven star's effortlessly chic looks.

Once again, Bosworth turned heads as she walked through LAX, this time wearing a burgundy turtleneck by A.L.C from the brand's Holiday 2015 collection. The sleeveless blouse was tucked into a pair of cropped jeans, which were styled with a silver buckle belt. To complete the jet-set look Bosworth stepped out in black booties, a mini tan bag, and oversized frames.

But perhaps the movie star's greatest accessory was her equally stylish husband Polish—the film director looked cool as can be in head-to-toe black.

