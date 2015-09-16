Kate Bosworth Channels the '70s in the Perfect Denim Dress

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Kelsey Glein
Sep 16, 2015 @ 11:15 am

It's no secret that Kate Bosworth is the queen of chic airport style, but her latest look was particularly on-point. The actress landed at LAX airport with her husband Michael Polish yesterday, and her outfit had us dreaming of the '70s.

Bosworth hopped off the plane in a Karen Walker zip-front denim dress worn over a matching checked turtleneck. She accessorized her ensemble with mixed-print platform sandals, a pale pink handbag, tortoiseshell sunnies, and an assortment of delicate jewelry. A coral pink lip completed her look.

Bosworth posted an aerial shot of the city as they flew in, which she captioned: "back on the grid #LA."

... back on the grid #LA

A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

The couple arrived back home in Los Angeles after a trip to Texas where they attended the Dallas Cowboys football game on Sunday. Check out photos from their visit below:

4 x 4 @dallascowboys

A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

#COWBOYSNATION

A video posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

✨ #cowboysnation ✨ #bestseatsinthehouse 🙏 can't wait to see you @cjonesanderson

A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

???????

A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

#shoegame @pinkoofficial #shinebabyshine 💙🌟💙🌟💙

A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

IN HEAVEN... IT'S #GAMEDAY. LET'S GO COWBOYS!!!

A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

PHOTOS: 166 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!