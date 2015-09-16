Kate Bosworth Channels the '70s in the Perfect Denim Dress

It's no secret that Kate Bosworth is the queen of chic airport style, but her latest look was particularly on-point. The actress landed at LAX airport with her husband Michael Polish yesterday, and her outfit had us dreaming of the '70s.

Bosworth hopped off the plane in a Karen Walker zip-front denim dress worn over a matching checked turtleneck. She accessorized her ensemble with mixed-print platform sandals, a pale pink handbag, tortoiseshell sunnies, and an assortment of delicate jewelry. A coral pink lip completed her look.

Bosworth posted an aerial shot of the city as they flew in, which she captioned: "back on the grid #LA."

... back on the grid #LA A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Sep 15, 2015 at 3:25pm PDT

The couple arrived back home in Los Angeles after a trip to Texas where they attended the Dallas Cowboys football game on Sunday. Check out photos from their visit below:

4 x 4 @dallascowboys A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Sep 14, 2015 at 6:30pm PDT

#COWBOYSNATION A video posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Sep 13, 2015 at 5:37pm PDT

✨ #cowboysnation ✨ #bestseatsinthehouse 🙏 can't wait to see you @cjonesanderson A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Sep 13, 2015 at 3:51pm PDT

??????? A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Sep 13, 2015 at 3:47pm PDT

#shoegame @pinkoofficial #shinebabyshine 💙🌟💙🌟💙 A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Sep 13, 2015 at 3:06pm PDT

IN HEAVEN... IT'S #GAMEDAY. LET'S GO COWBOYS!!! A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Sep 13, 2015 at 2:31pm PDT

