Kate Bosworth and Demi Lovato Open Topshop in L.A., and More!

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Meghan Blalock
Feb 15, 2013 @ 1:07 pm

Kate Bosworth and Demi Lovato turned out to the grand opening of Topshop's Los Angeles Topman store at The Grove, where The X Factor judge celebrated one of her favorite clothing brands. Celebrities at the British brand's soireé enjoyed a photo booth in the shape of a traditional red telephone box, among other novelties, and Bosworth, a loyal fan of the brand's streetwear-inspired designs, fêted a capsule collection she curated just for the two-story Hollywood location.

See more this week's biggest parties below!

MORE:• Try On Lovato’s Hairstyles!• Demi’s Anti-Bullying CauseKate Bosworth at Sundance

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!