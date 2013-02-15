Kate Bosworth and Demi Lovato Open Topshop in L.A., and More!

Kate Bosworth and Demi Lovato turned out to the grand opening of Topshop's Los Angeles Topman store at The Grove, where The X Factor judge celebrated one of her favorite clothing brands. Celebrities at the British brand's soireé enjoyed a photo booth in the shape of a traditional red telephone box, among other novelties, and Bosworth, a loyal fan of the brand's streetwear-inspired designs, fêted a capsule collection she curated just for the two-story Hollywood location.

See more this week's biggest parties below!

