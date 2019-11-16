Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Jamie Foxx with Her Signature Sense of Humor

Let the record reflect that Kate Beckinsale and Jamie Foxx are not a couple.

On Thursday, the pair were spotted together at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe Ambassadors party, and, after a photograph surfaced of Foxx putting his arm around the actress's lower back, people began to speculate that they were dating.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Beckinsale addressed the rumors with a hilarious Instagram post. "[Last] night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck," she wrote with a photo of herself alongside the men.

"I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them. Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that's true I've got a hell of a problem."

After breaking things off with Pete Davidson in April, Kate has remained single and her divorce from ex-husband Len Wiseman was finalized earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Foxx just got out of a six-year relationship with Katie Holmes. “It ran its course. This industry is very tough on relationships,” a source told People following their split. “Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter.”