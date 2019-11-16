Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Jamie Foxx with Her Signature Sense of Humor
The pair were photographed together with Foxx's arm around her back.
Let the record reflect that Kate Beckinsale and Jamie Foxx are not a couple.
On Thursday, the pair were spotted together at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe Ambassadors party, and, after a photograph surfaced of Foxx putting his arm around the actress's lower back, people began to speculate that they were dating.
Beckinsale addressed the rumors with a hilarious Instagram post. "[Last] night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck," she wrote with a photo of herself alongside the men.
"I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them. Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that's true I've got a hell of a problem."
After breaking things off with Pete Davidson in April, Kate has remained single and her divorce from ex-husband Len Wiseman was finalized earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Foxx just got out of a six-year relationship with Katie Holmes. “It ran its course. This industry is very tough on relationships,” a source told People following their split. “Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter.”