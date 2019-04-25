Wait, Did Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Break Up?

In the last month or so, it seemed like Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson were getting pretty serious, with PDA-heavy dates and dinners with her parents — but now, it sounds like the heat has simmered down.

A source told ET that the two are "still friendly but are not on romantic terms," while it appears that another source told People that they've just decided to "slow things down a bit."

“Pete and Kate got super serious very fast but they’ve decided to slow things down a bit,” the source told People. “They’re still dating as of now.”

Hmm.

Whether or not they've actually broken up, it sounds like their whirlwind romance couldn't maintain its pace. Is that why he joked about being "lonely" while living with his mom?

Image zoom JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

The couple was first seen together at a Golden Globes after party, and then were photographed holding hands after his comedy show in February. They were also memorably spotted making out at a hockey game while Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski third-wheeled.

Davidson later addressed the buzz around their age difference on Saturday Night Live, saying, "Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us."

Meanwhile, Beckinsale discussed the relationship in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, telling the newspaper that she was “surprised by the interest” their relationship garnered, and that if she didn't like him so much, she’d “bow out.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Had Dinner with Kate Beckinsale's Parents This Week

If they have broken up, per ET's source, it still sounds like they're remaining friendly (and we're sure she still likes him). Maybe that much passion was just meant to cool off eventually.

InStyle has reached out to Beckinsale's reps for comment.